New Year … New Administration

On January 1st, 2023, county officials, family and friends gathered on the courthouse square to offer a prayer to start the new year with a new administration. It was a foggy first day of January, so the swearing-in ceremony was moved inside to the courtroom.

Sworn in were the new County Judge, Ronnie Cochran, Commissioner Pct. 4, Leanord Powell, Jr., Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Dana Ashmore, County Clerk, Sandra Duckworth, Justice of the Peace, Connie Smith, Constable Pct. 4, Jeff McCoy, Commissioner Pct. 2, Phillip White and District Clerk, Nikki Windham.

We look forward to a new year with the new administration!

