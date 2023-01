Outgoing Judge Kenneth Weeks honored Elizabeth Holloway, Olen Bean, and Bree Allen in Commissioners Court for their years of serving the people of Newton County. Newton County News would like to wish them all the best in their new adventures! Pictured left to right are Elizabeth Holloway, Gary Fomby, Judge Kenneth Weeks, Olen Bean, and Danny Bentsen. District Clerk Bree Allen was not in attendance.