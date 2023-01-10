Newton County Biorefinery Project Selected for ‘Community Impact Award’

In the push for U.S. climate goals set for 2030 – as well as those for a fully zero-carbon aviation sector by 2050 – sustainable fuel is a key element. USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona that will produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feed-stock.

Trade & Industry Development selected the project as one of 15 across the U.S. to receive the ‘Community Impact Award’.

We’ve had tremendous assistance from Economic Development in Newton County, including leadership from Judge Kenneth Weeks; Nancy Windham, President & CEO of Texas Forest Country Partnership; Don Iles with Sabine River Authority of Texas; and Rob Hughes, Executive Director, Texas Forestry Association, among many others.

