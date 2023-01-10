Newton ISD Declares Monday ‘Josh Foster Day’ in Honor of National Championship Appearance

The community rallied in support of former Newton Eagle Josh Foster ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs on January 9th. Foster is the first Eagle to play in a collegiate National Championship as he makes his appearance with Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs. Newton ISD named Monday ‘Josh Foster Day’ and asked the community to wear purple. Foster led the Eagles in back to back state titles in 2017 and 2018 as QB/DB. Congratulations to Josh on this amazing accomplishment!

Unfortunately, the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in Monday night’s game.