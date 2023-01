District Clerk Nikki Windham is one of several county officials sworn in this past week in Newton. District Attorney Courtney Ponthier, J.P. Pct. 3 Mike Greer, J.P. Pct. 2 Brenda Smith, Treasurer Ginger Sims, Asst. Treasurer Christye Holloway and Constable Pct. 1 Colton Havard were also sworn in.