Newton High School Angler Team Snags Fifth Place in Tournament By Editor | January 24, 2023 | 0 Trent Wall and Landon Smith and Remington Fowler and Trent Gipson represented Newton ISD very well in a recent tournament. Smith and Wall placed 5th out of 57 teams. Weigh in was held at Fin & Feather. Great job guys! Posted in Top Stories