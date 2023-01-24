 Skip to content

Newton High School Angler Team Snags Fifth Place in Tournament

Trent Wall and Landon Smith and Remington Fowler and Trent Gipson represented Newton ISD very well in a recent tournament.  Smith and Wall placed 5th out of 57 teams.  Weigh in was held at Fin & Feather.  Great job guys!

