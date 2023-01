Dozens of volunteers were recognized with a special appreciation lunch at the Newton Food Share on Thursday, January 26th. A BBQ meal and cake was enjoyed by 47 people. Extra produce was also delivered to Shady Acres and the sheriff’s office in addition to the regular distribution at the Food Share.

Pictured are Pee Wee and Susan Y’Barbo with Hunter Mouton; and Ronnie Major helping make a delivery to Shady Acres.