Arrests Made in Bon Wier Drug Bust – Sheriff Says More Arrests to Come

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, around 9:15 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, DPS, and FBI agents from the Houston field office served an Arrest Warrant on Glen Albert Stouffer, Jr., age 67, in the 10,000 block of Hwy. 190 West in Bon Wier, Texas.

On the same day at 1:58 p.m. at 748 CR 4070, Charles Edward Isaac, age 43, was taken into custody. Both are charged with multiple offenses, mainly Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), and Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.

Sheriff Burby said that these arrests are the result of a long-term multi-agency narcotics investigation that is still active, and more arrests are to be expected.

