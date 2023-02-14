Brookshire Brothers Continues to Give Back

The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation recently approved $88,000 in grants to be given to highly deserving nonprofit organizations that help foster stronger communities and families across the state of Texas.

Newton Food Share and Burkeville Food Share were fortunate to receive grants to purchase food at the Newton Brookshires’. These grants are particularly important with the rapidly rising prices of food. Thank you Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation!

Pictured are Susan Karpel, Joe Miller, Brookshire Brothers’s Manager, Gina Adams and Diana Fomby.