Great Things Ahead for the City of Newton

We spoke with City Councilman John Pollock and he was delighted to report some very good news for the City of Newton. City Administrator Donnie Meek has been quite busy applying for grants that will help the city a sit continues to recover from the effects of Hurricane Harvey and Laura and a the City strives for more great improvements right here at home.

Some of the exciting details we can look forward to are: Mitigation Grants – $13.8 million, these grants are from Hurricane Harvey and will reconstruct lines throughout the community; Construction/Reconstruction of Sewer Lines & Systems, including over 100 manholes and a thousand feet of sewer main lines with improvements to the wastewater plant; Downtown revitalization grant totaling $775,000 – will construct new sidewalks downtown along Kaufman and Main Street.

