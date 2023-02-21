New Exhibit at NCHC Salutes Wiergate

On February 16, the Newton County Historical Commission presented its new exhibit honoring the history of the lumber company town of Wiergate, Texas. NCHC Chairman, John Jefferson, welcomed everyone and introduced Judge Ronnie Cochran. Ben Lindsey, 1st VP, gave the invocation.

Ms. Sherrie Leach noted for the funding for the exhibit was provided by a Texas Humanities Grant in 2021.

She then told about the Wier Long Leaf Lumber Company which began operation in 1918. The company employed 600 people, however, by 1934, the population had grown to 1,521. The company built homes that were rented to the workers and their families. It had a post offie, commissary, barber shop, movie theater and schools.

