Newton County Man Wanted After Fleeing on Foot

Sheriff Burby’s Update on Arrest:

Last week we reported that Chase Allen Chapman was arrested on February 7, 2023. After fingerprinting, our investigations revealed that James Tyler Chapman, age 39 was the individual that we arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG3<28G.

James Tyler Chapman has warrants for the following offenses: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information < 5 items (SJF); Fail to Identify Fugitive from Justice (MA); Tampering with Governmental Record with Intent to Defraud or Harm (SJF); and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 3<28G (MA).

On February 15, 2023, James Tyler Chapman was spotted in Bon Wier driving a vehicle. When Deputy Nash initiated a traffic stop on him, he turned on to CR 4101 and accelerated his vehicle and rounded the corner trying to get away. He ran off the roadway and wrecked into a tree and fled into the woods on foot. A search was conducted with negative results.

