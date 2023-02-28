Lobb Retiring after 25 Years at the Newspaper

We have been honored to have Karyn Lobb at our side in the last 12 years here at the newspaper. She has been a faithful employee and a dear friend. She worked 13 years for Glenn and Barbara Mitchell before we bought the Newton County News, and I remember the previous owner Glenn Mitchell saying, “You have ink in your veins.” That is a true statement expressing her love for newspaper work for sure. Karyn said, “She has so enjoyed working with us here and knows that God has great plans ahead for each one of us.”