Newton County News Closing

After 12 years of publishing the Newton County News, we are sad to say we will be closing. There has been much prayer and consideration and at this time we feel closure is our best option. There are many factors involved, but the main reason we are closing is personal health concerns and the decline of business in Newton. We have discussed selling the paper with several people that were interested, but those individuals were unable to take on the task.

We spoke recently with Texas Press Association Executive Director Mike Hodges and he shared that 40 newspapers in Texas have closed in the last four years due to economic decline in small towns.

Again, we thank you for your love and support over the years. We love Newton. This is our home. We pray God’s richest blessings on you all.

We have spoken to the East Texas Banner and they have agreed to begin sending our subscribers a subscription to the East Texas Banner so you can stay in touch with all the local news. Their number is 409-423-2696.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of our LAST newspaper. God Bless.